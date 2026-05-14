Punjab FC hold their nerve in shootout against Minerva Academy, defend DSC AIFF Junior League title

Bambolim (Goa) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a repeat of last year's final, two teams from Punjab battled it out once again, with Punjab FC defending their DSC AIFF Junior League title by securing a thrilling 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Minerva Academy FC after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

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Punjab FC took the lead through Jasmeet Singh (38'), while Minerva Academy FC equalised in the 49th minute through Md Azam Khan, according to a release.

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In the shoot-out, Pawandeep Singh, Aayush Koul, Akash P, Kabyansh Rai, and Jasmeet Singh scored for the winners, while Konthoujam Denamoni, Md Azam Khan, and Greatson Hidam converted for Minerva Academy FC. Ramung Zimik's spot-kick was saved by the goalkeeper.

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For his vital contributions, especially the match-winning penalty save, Augustasya Gupta was named the Player of the Match, while Jasmeet Singh's stellar campaign earned him the Player of the Tournament accolade.

Minerva Academy FC entered the match aiming to dictate the tempo, and they quickly established control of the midfield. The first 30 minutes were entirely dominated by Minerva Academy FC. They controlled the ball from the outset, eventually boasting 67 per cent possession and fashioning seven clear chances in the first half alone. However, despite their territorial dominance, they struggled to find the decisive cutting edge in the final third.

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Punjab FC gradually began to claw their way back into the game after the half-hour mark. Against the run of play, Punjab FC broke the deadlock in the 38th minute.

Capitalising on a precise through ball from Kamlesh Chand, Jasmeet Singh found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. He comfortably beat the keeper and calmly slotted the ball into the net to give his side the lead, with the goal proving to be the difference between the two teams going into the break.

The second half began with high-intensity action right from the restart. Punjab FC earned a free-kick from a dangerous position just outside the penalty area early on, but the attempt yielded no reward.

Moments later, at the other end, Minerva Academy FC equalised through a moment of individual brilliance from MD Azam Khan in the 49th minute. Surging down the left flank, he dribbled past two defenders before taking a shot. While his initial effort was blocked and deflected, Azam reacted quickest to the rebound and put the ball past the goalkeeper to level the tie just four minutes after the restart.

Azam came very close to scoring again in the 53rd minute, but an excellent clearance from Akash P resulted in a corner, denying Minerva Academy FC the lead.

The second half developed into a tense, end-to-end battle. Punjab FC came close to regaining the lead when substitute Arambam Deepak Singh's excellent effort was acrobatically saved by the Minerva Academy FC goalkeeper to keep the scores level.

The final 10 minutes of regulation time saw Minerva Academy FC create multiple openings, but they could not apply the finishing touch. The referee added eight minutes of stoppage time, during which Minerva Academy FC continued to push forward, but neither side could find a winner, sending the match into a penalty shoot-out.

Punjab FC took the first penalty, with substitute Pawandeep Singh converting to give them the advantage. Konthoujam Denamoni responded for Minerva Academy FC to make it 1-1. Aayush Koul then scored for Punjab FC, and Azam Khan immediately matched him to make it 2-2.

The turning point arrived in the third round of penalties. Akash P confidently made it 3-2 for Punjab FC. However, Minerva Academy FC substitute Ramung Zimik saw his effort saved, as Punjab FC goalkeeper Augustasya Gupta pulled off a brilliant diving stop.

Substitute Kabyansh Rai then calmly converted his spot-kick to make it 4-2, piling the pressure on Minerva Academy FC. Greatson Hidam converted his penalty to keep Minerva Academy FC alive, but it was to no avail. Punjab FC skipper Jasmeet Singh took responsibility for the decisive fifth penalty, holding his nerve to find the back of the net and secure the victory. (ANI)

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