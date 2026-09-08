DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Punjab FC signs Brazilian forward Diego Raposo for 2026-27 Season

Punjab FC signs Brazilian forward Diego Raposo for 2026-27 Season

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Punjab FC has announced the signing of Brazilian forward Diego Henrique Oliveira Raposo ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The left-footed attacker has signed an agreement until May 31, 2027.

Advertisement

Diego Raposo last appeared for Bulgarian top-division team FC Lokomotiv Sofia, making 19 appearances in the league.

Advertisement

This is Punjab FC’s fourth foreign signing of the season after Alfred Planas Moya, Jephthe Patrick Gerard Bahanack and Raphaël Messi Bouli, according to a press release.

The 29-year-old started his career in Portugal with R.D. Águeda and has also represented other clubs in Portugal like FC Felgueiras, S.C. Beira-Mar and S.C.U. Torreense before making his move to Bulgaria with FC Krumovgrad in the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement

The Santos-born forward played for the Bulgarian club for two seasons before moving to Al-Dhafra FC in the UAE Pro League for one season, before moving back to Bulgaria to represent FC Lokomotiv Sofia.

Sharing his thoughts on signing for Punjab FC, Diego Raposo said, “I am very excited to begin this new chapter with Punjab FC and to experience Indian football for the first time. Punjab FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and I am eager to contribute with my experience, energy and goals. I cannot wait to meet my teammates, work with the coaching staff and, most importantly, step onto the pitch and give my best for the club and its supporters.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts