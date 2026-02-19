Punjab Kings announces CP PLUS as new Title Sponsor for IPL 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): After an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year, where Punjab Kings reached the final, the franchise is set to enter IPL 2026 with renewed ambition.

Punjab Kings have formed a strategic partnership with CP PLUS, a renowned global security and surveillance brand. CP PLUS will assume the role of the Title Sponsor for IPL 2026, as per a release.

The partnership reflects the evolving expectations of Indian consumers and brings together two brands that strongly connect with today's audience through performance, reliability and innovation.

CP PLUS is a leading global security and surveillance brand, offering a wide range of advanced solutions across video surveillance, biometric access control, home automation, and enterprise security systems. Driven by a commitment to innovation and safety, CP PLUS continues to be a trusted name in building secure environments for homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

As part of the association, Punjab Kings and CP PLUS will roll out a season-long campaign built around digital-first storytelling, high-impact on-ground activations, and fan-focused experiences. The partnership will also explore technology-led integrations across stadium and digital platforms, aimed at making matchdays more immersive and engaging for fans.

Commenting on the partnership, Aditya Khemka, Managing Director, CP PLUS, said, "Cricket unites millions across the country, and as the brand that has closely supported the game for years, this partnership with Punjab Kings is especially meaningful for us. At CP PLUS, we see clear parallels between high-performance sport and our own journey: discipline, precision and the ability to deliver consistently under pressure.

"Punjab Kings stands out for its fearless approach and its strong connection with fans across India. That spirit of ambition and resilience resonates deeply with us. As Title Sponsor for IPL 2026, we view this association as a strategic platform to engage with a digitally connected, nationwide audience, while reinforcing our focus on delivering trusted, technology-led security solutions that help build safer and smarter environments across the country," it said.

Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings, said, "We are delighted to welcome CP PLUS into the Punjab Kings family. This partnership is built on a shared vision and we are confident it will create strong value for both brands. We look forward to an exciting season ahead together."

Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer of Punjab Kings, added, "CP PLUS is a trusted brand that fits naturally into everyday India, making this partnership highly relevant for the IPL audience. Together, we aim to build a season-long platform that delivers strong consumer impact and brings fans closer to the Punjab Kings experience."

Punjab Kings finalised their 25-member squad at the IPL 2026 Auction held on December 16, adding four new players to the roster. With a strong core and exciting new additions, the team now looks forward to another season of high-intensity cricket and passionate support from its fans. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)