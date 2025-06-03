Punjab Kings' batter Priyansh Arya scripts massive milestone in IPL 2025 final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3 (ANI): Punjab Kings' young sensation Priyansh Arya shattered Devdutt Padikkal's record for the most runs by an uncapped Indian batter in a debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Priyansh came out to open for Punjab in the final of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In pursuit of Bengaluru's daunting 191-run target, Priyansh provided a quick-fire start and struck 24 from 19 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

He finished the season with a tally of 475 runs from 17 appearances at 27.94. The 24-year-old surpassed Padikkal's tally of 473 for most runs by an uncapped Indian batter in the debut IPL season.

It took a stunner from Phil Salt at the edge of the boundary rope off Josh Hazlewood on the final delivery of the fifth over. He tried to flick the ball away for a maximum, but his attempt was intercepted by the English top-order batter.

Salt released the ball in the air before crossing the boundary rope and then returned to the field to complete the catch. Even though Priyansh provided the required tempo, Punjab failed to gun down Bengaluru's competitive total.

Throughout the chase, Punjab kept itself in the affair but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which hurt their chances of lifting their maiden title.

At the end, PBKS fell six runs short, which ensured that the wait for the title continued for Punjab, who reached their first final in 11 years under the exceptional leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

While it was agony for Punjab, skipper Rajat Patidar steered RCB to its first trophy in 18 years. With the end of adding the coveted IPL title to RCB's trophy cabinet, the special moment was met by tears in Virat Kohli's eyes. (ANI)

