Punjab Kings begin IPL 2026 pre-season camp in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a training camp in Abu Dhabi from February 8 to 14 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium, according to a PBKS release.

The camp is attended by key players, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Priyansh Arya, Pravin Dubey, and Yash Thakur, with a focus on fitness, match practice and team bonding ahead of the upcoming season.

The ongoing camp builds on the momentum from the team's successful camp in Udaipur from January 16 to 20, which was also attended by both young and senior players, to ensure the squad settles well and gels together in the pre-season.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side finished as runners-up in 2025 and will be looking to win the elusive IPL trophy in the 19th edition.

Punjab Kings finished as runners-up in the last IPL season after losing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, as RCB won the match by six runs and lifted their maiden IPL title.

During the league-stage, the Kings finished at the top of the table with 19 points in 14 matches. Captain Shreyas Iyer finished the season with 604 runs. Prabhsimran Singh was the second-highest run-scorer for the team with 549 runs. Priyansh Arya was the next in the list with 475 runs.

Arshdeep Singh was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab with 21 wickets. He was fifth on the list of the most wicket-takers for the 2025 season.

PBKS Full IPL 2026 squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey. (ANI)

