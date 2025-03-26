Punjab Kings edge past Gujarat Titans in high-scoring thriller

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a narrow victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-scoring encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Defending a formidable total of 243/5, Punjab managed to restrict Gujarat to 232/5, sealing a thrilling 11-run win.

Gujarat got off to a strong start, with openers Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill putting together a 61-run stand. However, Glenn Maxwell provided Punjab with a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Gill for 33.

Sudharsan continued to dominate, playing a blistering knock of 74 off 41 balls, which included five fours and six sixes. However, his innings was cut short by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, leaving Gujarat at 145/2 in 12.3 overs.

Advertisement

Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford then built a 54-run partnership, keeping Gujarat in the hunt. Buttler reached his half-century but was bowled for 54 by Marco Jansen. Rahul Tewatia followed but managed only six runs before being run out.

With Gujarat still needing quick runs, Rutherford fought valiantly till the end, scoring 46 off 28 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. However, Arshdeep Singh struck again, dismissing him to put Punjab on the brink of victory.

Advertisement

Arshdeep was the standout bowler for Punjab, finishing with figures of 2/36 in his four overs. Jansen and Maxwell chipped in with a wicket each, helping Punjab Kings secure their first win in the tournament.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Gujarat elected to bowl first. Punjab's debutant, Priyansh Arya, gave them a flying start, helping the team reach 50 in just 4.3 overs. Arya played a flyer of 47 off 23 balls, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes before falling to the experienced Rashid Khan, leaving PBKS at 79/2.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai made an impact immediately, launching a six off his compatriot Rashid Khan on the very first ball he faced. However, his innings were short-lived as he was dismissed for 16 off 15 balls by Sai Kishore, who struck twice in quick succession by trapping Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck on the very next delivery.

Marcus Stoinis then joined Iyer at the crease, and the duo stitched together a crucial 57-run stand before Sai Kishore claimed his third wicket by dismissing Stoinis for 20.

Punjab reached the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs, with Iyer and Shashank Singh accelerating towards the end. Their explosive 81-run partnership propelled PBKS to a massive total. While Iyer remained unbeaten on 97, Shashank played a fiery cameo, scoring 44 off just 16 deliveries, finishing the innings in style by attacking Mohammed Siraj in the final over.

For Gujarat, Sai Kishore was the standout bowler with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada picked up one wicket each. However, all of the GT bowlers endured a tough outing against Punjab's aggressive batting.

Brief score: Punjab Kings 243/5 (Shreyas Iyer 97*, Priyansh Arya 47; Sai Kishore 3/30) vs. Gujarat Titans 232/5 (Sai Sudharsan 74, Jos Buttler 54; Arshdeep Singh 2/36). (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)