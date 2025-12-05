DT
Home / Sports / Punjab Kings emerge as most-searched IPL team on Google in 2025

Punjab Kings emerge as most-searched IPL team on Google in 2025

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) has achieved a significant global milestone by ranking 4th in Google's list of the Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams worldwide in 2025, becoming the highest-ranked IPL team on the list, as per a press release of PBKS.

This achievement underscores the team's massive national and international fan base, strong digital engagement, and growing relevance on the global sports stage. The ranking also reflects the deep connection fans share with the team's players, performances, and overall brand.

Commenting on this achievement, Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, Punjab Kings, said, "This means a lot to us because it reflects what we've tried to build this entire year -- a team and a brand people genuinely feel connected to. Our focus is always to win on the field, but what makes this journey special is that fans relate to the stories we tell, the culture we celebrate, and the identity Punjab Kings stands for."

He further added, "Being ranked among the most-searched teams globally is humbling. It tells us that people aren't just watching us; they're invested, curious, and emotionally tied to the team. We take that responsibility seriously and will continue creating moments, stories, and experiences that bring fans even closer to us -- on and off the field"

The Top 5 Most-Searched Sports Teams on Google:

1. Paris Saint-Germain FC

2. S.L. Benfica

3. Toronto Blue Jays

4. Punjab Kings

5. Delhi Capitals

While the primary parameter for Google to determine the top-searches list remains the total number of searches for the term in a specific period, consistency is also an important factor, with one major spike not making much difference to the rankings. At the same time, geographical spread is also taken into account, ensuring that the term searched across regions/countries ranks higher than the one that is popular in just one place. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

