Punjab Kings name Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for the injured Lockie Ferguson for remainder IPL 2025

New Delhi [India] May 15 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) have announced Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who is ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury, according to IPL media advisory.

The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for INR 2 Crore.

In 49 IPL matches, Ferguson has grabbed 51 wickets, with an average of 30.00 and an economy of 8.97.

He has been part of multiple IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders (2019-21), Gujarat Titans (2022), where he played a crucial role in their title run, picking up 12 wickets, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2024).

In December 2016, Ferguson made his international debut against Australia in the ODI series. Since then, he has played a key role in the Kiwi setup in international cricket. Ferguson's outstanding play in the 2019 ODI World Cup made news. He was New Zealand's top wicket-taker in the competition, capturing 21 wickets in nine games.

Kyle Jamieson was first picked in 2021 IPL Auction by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Kiwi all-rounder was signed by the RCB for a whopping sum of 15 crores, thereby making him RCB's biggest buy at the auctions.

He has grabbed nine wickets in nine matches with an average of 29.89 so far in his IPL career.

The all-rounder from New Zealand made his International debut against India in February 2020 and with that attracted quite a few eyeballs with his pace and bounce. He is the first New Zealand pacer to bag a five-wicket haul in both innings of a Test match.

PBKS is currently placed at third in the IPL points table, with seven victories and three defeats in 11 matches and a match with no result against Kolkata Knight Riders due to rain.

Their next fixture is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Cricket Ground in Jaipur. (ANI)

