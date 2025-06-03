Royal Challengers Bengaluru lose skipper Rajat Patidar against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost skipper Rajit Patidar after making a steady start in the IPL final match against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Kyle James claimed Patidar's wicket. Earlier, Yuzi Chahal got Agarwal's wicket. The fall of regular wickets made Virat Kohli go into his shell as he was playing a run-a-ball innings.
Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl. Both the teams have not won the title in the past 17 editions. Both teams are fielding unchanged eleven from their previous games.
PBKS had topped the table in the initial stage and the RCB were at number two. In the first qualifier at Mullanpur, RCB humiliated PBKS to reach the final.
PBKS prevailed over the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad to book a place in the final.
