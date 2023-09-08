Punjab cricketer Shubman Gill turns 24; a look at his sensational career

ANI

New Delhi, September 8

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill turned 24 on Friday.

The batter, who is considered one of the best in the world now, made his international debut in 2019. Since then, this dashing stroke-player has made major strides year after year to the point that he is now considered the successor Virat Kohli.

The Punjab batter's first major performances came for India U-19 World Cup winning team of 2018, where he served as skipper Prithvi Shaw's deputy. In six matches, he scored 372 runs at an average of 124, with a century and three fifties in five innings. He was India's highest run scorer in the tournament, overall second and also the 'Player of the Series'.

Gill has represented India in 18 Tests, scoring 966 runs at an average of 32.20. He has scored two centuries and four fifties in 33 innings, with the best score of 128.

At the age of 23, he is the world's youngest all-format centurion.

Gill has a long way to go. But the accolades he accomplished in such a short time prove that the 'Prince of Indian Cricket' he is here to stay.

#Cricket #Shubman Gill