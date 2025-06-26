DT
Home / Sports / Punjab, Odisha will clash in final of inaugural edition of Women's Hockey India Masters Cup

Punjab, Odisha will clash in final of inaugural edition of Women's Hockey India Masters Cup

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 26, 2025 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 26 (ANI): The race for the title at the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women) reached its final stretch, as Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab sealed their places in the final after registering impressive wins in their respective semi-final matches at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Hockey Association of Odisha delivered a commanding performance to defeat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-1. Odisha captain Lucela Ekka (4', 25') led from the front with two brilliant field goals, giving her team a strong foothold early in the match, as per the Hockey India press release.

She was supported by Sarita Roshan Minz (9') and Asima Sanjay Minz (30'), who also found the back of the net to seal a convincing win. Tamil Nadu's lone goal came from Saumya (34'), who converted a penalty corner in the third quarter.

The second semi-final saw Hockey Punjab come from behind twice to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Hockey Haryana. Haryana took the early lead through a field goal from Sonika Yadav (11'), but Punjab equalised soon after with Meenakshi (18') converting a penalty corner.

In the third quarter, Nishi Shivendra Singh (38') put Haryana back in front with a field goal, only for Punjab to respond once again--Baljit Kaur Marar (44') equalised with a penalty corner strike. Just three minutes later, Sangita Minz (47') sealed the comeback with a well-timed field goal, propelling Punjab into the Final.

Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Hockey Punjab in the Final of the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup (Women), while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu will now face-off with Hockey Haryana for the Bronze medal match on Friday before the summit clash. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

