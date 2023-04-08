Punjab out to match ISL outfits as Bengaluru look to get going

Kozhikode, April 7

Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC will be firm favourites when they take on I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan FC in the Super Cup opener here tomorrow.

Returning after a gap of four years, the third edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams — 11 from ISL and five from I-League — and will be played at two venues in Kerala. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups. The group toppers will make the semifinals, and the final will be played on April 25.

Interestingly, the previous editions of the tournament were won by the ISL runners-up of the year — FC Goa in 2019 and Bengaluru FC in 2018.

Good test

The first day will see the four teams from Group A in action, with I-League champions Punjab FC taking on home favourites Kerala Blasters in the second game. It will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Punjab FC are set to be promoted to the ISL and head coach Staikos Vergetis said that the Super Cup was a good opportunity for his side to measure up against the teams from the top-tier.

“The Super Cup will be a good test for the boys. We want to see what distance we still have to cover in order to reach that level,” said Vergetis. “Kerala Blasters will be a strong unit to play against, and the match against them will show us how much we need to improve, and what our levels are,” he added.

The Greek coach said his side will need to show great discipline to progress from Group A. “We won the I-League almost a month ago, so we need to make sure that we are disciplined and focussed,” he said.

Kerala Blasters, who were eliminated by Bengaluru FC in an incident-marred ISL playoff match last month, are looking to start the tournament with a win. “We have come with a positive frame of mind and will try to reach the last round of the Super Cup. It’s very important that we start the tournament on a positive note,” Kerala’s assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said.

Hungry for title

Bengaluru FC come into the tournament after losing the ISL final to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties last month. “We want to pick up where we left off,” Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson said. “They (Sreenidi) are a good side but our boys are refreshed. They’ve had some time off, and have returned to training with great tempo and attitude. We don’t want to see others celebrating. We want to be the ones lifting the trophy,” he added. — Agencies

Super Cup

Groups

GROUP A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, Sreenidi Deccan

GROUP B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, Aizawl FC

GROUP C: ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Gokulam Kerala

GROUP D: Mumbai City, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, Churchill Brothers