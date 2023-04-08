 Punjab out to match ISL outfits as Bengaluru look to get going : The Tribune India

Punjab out to match ISL outfits as Bengaluru look to get going

Punjab out to match ISL outfits as Bengaluru look to get going

Bengaluru FC’s Sandesh Jhingan warms up during training. AIFF



Kozhikode, April 7

Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC will be firm favourites when they take on I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan FC in the Super Cup opener here tomorrow.

Returning after a gap of four years, the third edition of the tournament will feature 16 teams — 11 from ISL and five from I-League — and will be played at two venues in Kerala. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups. The group toppers will make the semifinals, and the final will be played on April 25.

Interestingly, the previous editions of the tournament were won by the ISL runners-up of the year — FC Goa in 2019 and Bengaluru FC in 2018.

Good test

The first day will see the four teams from Group A in action, with I-League champions Punjab FC taking on home favourites Kerala Blasters in the second game. It will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Punjab FC are set to be promoted to the ISL and head coach Staikos Vergetis said that the Super Cup was a good opportunity for his side to measure up against the teams from the top-tier.

“The Super Cup will be a good test for the boys. We want to see what distance we still have to cover in order to reach that level,” said Vergetis. “Kerala Blasters will be a strong unit to play against, and the match against them will show us how much we need to improve, and what our levels are,” he added.

The Greek coach said his side will need to show great discipline to progress from Group A. “We won the I-League almost a month ago, so we need to make sure that we are disciplined and focussed,” he said.

Kerala Blasters, who were eliminated by Bengaluru FC in an incident-marred ISL playoff match last month, are looking to start the tournament with a win. “We have come with a positive frame of mind and will try to reach the last round of the Super Cup. It’s very important that we start the tournament on a positive note,” Kerala’s assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed said.

Hungry for title

Bengaluru FC come into the tournament after losing the ISL final to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties last month. “We want to pick up where we left off,” Bengaluru head coach Simon Grayson said. “They (Sreenidi) are a good side but our boys are refreshed. They’ve had some time off, and have returned to training with great tempo and attitude. We don’t want to see others celebrating. We want to be the ones lifting the trophy,” he added. — Agencies

Super Cup
Groups

GROUP A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, Punjab FC, Sreenidi Deccan

GROUP B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, Aizawl FC

GROUP C: ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa, Gokulam Kerala

GROUP D: Mumbai City, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, Churchill Brothers

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Nation

15-year-old girl swallows mobile, doctors take out successfully after operation in Gwalior

10
World

Indian national sentenced to 33 months in jail in US; ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

US Judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore

He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...


Cities

View All

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

12-yr-old hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

Cabinet Minister Dhaliwal takes stock of damaged crop in Ajnala

IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

8 under-construction illegal buildings sealed

ASI booked for ‘concocted’ robbery

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

Seven high-demand bus corridors proposed for tricity to ease traffic

MBBS course cleared for PGI at Sarangpur

67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal

Swept but not lifted, horticulture waste dots roads

Mohali sees 1st Covid fatality in 7 months

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Poor participation in trials for Punjab Institute of Sports in Jalandhar

Wheat Crop Damage: Seek compensation from Centre, Sukhbir Singh Badal urges Punjab CM

Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised