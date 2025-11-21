DT
Home / Sports / Punjab Pickleball Association making efforts for grassroots expansion in Punjab schools

Punjab Pickleball Association making efforts for grassroots expansion in Punjab schools

ANI
Updated At : 11:36 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), in association with the Punjab Pickleball Association (PPA), an affiliated state unit of AIPA, is accelerating its mission to integrate pickleball into the younger generation by taking the sport directly into Punjab's school ecosystem.

Under the leadership of Karan Singh Dhillon, President of the Punjab Pickleball Association, this initiative has witnessed remarkable statewide participation, as per a release from AIPA.

Over the last few months, pickleball demonstration sessions have been conducted in more than 50 schools across Punjab, successfully introducing thousands of students to the sport. The All India Pickleball Association and the Punjab Pickleball Association have also completed full integration across 5 schools, ensuring that each institution now has its own dedicated pickleball court.

The associations have committed that with every new integration, they will support the school in developing a complete pickleball court infrastructure, making long-term sporting access a priority.

With the response growing rapidly, the All India Pickleball Association and Punjab Pickleball Association are now preparing to expand the demo campaign to over 200 schools in the coming year. In addition to school outreach, the associations have also nurtured and sponsored 20 emerging pickleball players from across Punjab, and remain committed to supporting many more young talents, the release said.

Viramjeet Singh, state secretary, Punjab Pickleball Association (PPA) said: "Our mission is simple to take pickleball to every school in Punjab. The excitement among students has been inspiring, and it strengthens our resolve to continue this movement. With the guidance and support of the All India Pickleball Association, we are not just introducing a sport, we are building sustainable platforms for children to grow, train, and compete."

Arvind Prabhoo, President, All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), said Punjab is setting a benchmark in grassroots pickleball development. "The energy, commitment, and vision shown here reflect the future of Indian pickleball. The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is proud to support its affiliated state unit, the Punjab Pickleball Association (PPA), in creating opportunities, providing infrastructure, and nurturing young players who will one day represent India on global platforms." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

