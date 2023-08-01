Punjab rolls out new sports policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

In an effort to improve the grassroots level, the Punjab Government is planning to establish 1,000 sports nurseries in the state.

As per the new sports policy, the government will spend Rs 25 lakh per nursery from the total budget of Rs 250 crore. Also, sports infrastructure at the district level will be upgraded. A provision of filling 500 posts, under a special cadre, will be prepared to accommodate medal-winning players. This will include 40 deputy directors, 92 senior coaches, 138 coaches and 230 junior coaches.