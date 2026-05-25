icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Punjab sprinter Gurindervir raises hopes for CWG medal

Punjab sprinter Gurindervir raises hopes for CWG medal

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

There was a time when a young Gurindervir Singh’s target was to run the 100m in under 10.80 seconds. Nine years later, the Punjab sprinter has become the fastest Indian with a timing of 10.09 seconds.

Advertisement

With his record-breaking run at the National Senior Federation Competition in Ranchi on Saturday, Gurindervir has raised the country's hopes for a 100m medal in the Commonwealth and Asian Games. His time was the second-fastest by an Asian in the season, behind the 10.08 clocked by 19-year-old Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro.

Advertisement

Having taken inspiration from his father, a national-level volleyball player, Gurindervir burst onto the national scene almost 10 years back. In 2018, he broke the national U20 record with a time of 10.47. He recorded his best time of 10.27 in 2021. Troubled by injuries and a health issue affecting digestion, Gurindervir saw a period of stagnation. But in 2024, he returned with a bang, which brought him to the notice of the Reliance Foundation and helped him bag an Indian Navy job. Last year in March, Gurindervir clocked a national record at 10.20 in the Indian Grand Prix 1.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts