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Home / Sports / Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh clocks 10.09s, sets 100m national record; qualifies for Commonwealth Games

Punjab sprinter Gurindervir Singh clocks 10.09s, sets 100m national record; qualifies for Commonwealth Games

The historic moment unfolded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi during 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:59 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Former coach Sarabjeet Singh Happy with Gurindervir Singh. Tribune photo
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A historic moment unfolded at Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi during 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition, as rising sprinter from Punjab Gurindervir Singh stormed to a sensational 10.09 seconds in the men’s 100m final, setting a new national record and securing qualification for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

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He is from Patial village in Bhogpur town. The remarkable performance has sparked celebrations across Punjab, with athletes, coaches, and sports lovers hailing Gurindervir’s achievement as a landmark moment for Indian athletics.

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The moment he finished the race, he held up a handwritten note that read: “Task is not finished yet. 10.10 seconds? Wait, I am still standing.” He completed the race in 10.09 seconds.

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The gesture reflected not just confidence, but years of dedication, discipline, and the mindset of a champion. Former coach Sarabjit Singh Happy from Jalandhar praised the sprinter’s commitment and hard work, calling the achievement a proud moment for the state and the country.

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