Punjab U-16 beat Madhya Pradesh by 10 wickets to win Vijay Merchant Trophy

Coimbatore, January 19
Punjab U-16 dominated from start to finish to beat Madhya Pradesh U-16 by 10 wickets in the final of the Vijay Merchant Trophy here on Thursday.
Anmoljeet Singh, the 14-year-old off-spinner who has modelled his action on Harbhajan Singh and bowls the doosra, got 11 wickets in the match.
Batting first, MP were bowled out for 162 in the first innings with Anmoljeet taking six for 64 in his 46 overs.
Punjab scored 238 in the first essay and MP then were bowled out for 172 in their second innings.
This time Anmol bowled 37.3 overs, taking five for 93.
Punjab chased down the 97-run target in 23.2 overs to win the championship.
Anmoljeet took 65 wickets in the championship with nine five-wicket hauls.
“I have heard good things about Anmoljeet from U-16 head coach Ravneet Ricky. I heard he can bowl doosra. This is a fantastic result for Punjab U-16 and speaks about our state body’s junior cricket programme,” said Harbhajan, who keeps tabs on all the Punjab state team (men and women’s) performances.
