Punjab win last-ball thriller

PTI

Chennai, April 30

Punjab Kings sealed a stunning four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings with Sikandar Raza holding his nerve to knock off the required three runs off the final ball in a tense Indian Premier League match here today.

Chasing 201 for victory, Punjab needed nine runs from the final over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan conceded just two from the first three deliveries. But Raza remained calm under immense pressure, scoring two runs each from the next two deliveries.

Raza (13 not out) sent the final ball towards the boundary but Maheesh Theekshana stopped it just before the ropes in a brilliant fielding effort but by that time the PBKS batters had completed three runs to the stunned silence of the home crowd at Chepauk.

Punjab finished at 201/6 with Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) playing crucial roles as CSK opener Devon Conway’s brilliant knock of 92 not out went in vain. — PTI

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 200/4 in 20 overs (Conway 92*; Chahar 1/35); Punjab Kings: 201/6 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran 42, Livingstone 40; Deshpande 3/49).

MI chase down 213 to defeat Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 124 off just 62 deliveries. pti

Mumbai: An unbeaten 62-run partnership between middle-order batters Tilak Varma (29 not out) and Tim David (45 not out), coupled with a half-century by Suryakumar Yadav (55), helped Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 124 off 62 balls went in vain.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals: 212/7 (Jaiswal 124; Arshad 3/39); Mumbai Indians: 214/4 in 19.3 overs (Suryakumar 55, David 45*; Ashwin 2/27).