Punjab’s Bayliss chalks out plan to make double impact

Punjab Kings’ captain Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during a practice session at the PCA stadium in Mohali. pti



New Delhi, March 28

New Punjab Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss listed out batting in the death overs and wickets in the middle overs as the two key areas of improvement for the team aiming to end its title drought in the IPL.

Punjab finished an underwhelming sixth in the previous four editions with their only final appearance coming way back in 2014.

Bayliss, a World Cup winning coach who also guided KKR to two IPL trophies, is expected to turn an inconsistent Punjab into a consistent outfit.

Punjab bought Sam Curran for a record Rs 18.50 crore.

“One of things lacking last year was not being able to finish off innings with the bat,” Bayliss said. “That was one of the reasons why we decided to go after a young all-rounder like Sam (Curran). He gives us a strength in the middle-order and he is a world-class bowler as well,” added the 60-year-old from Australia.

Punjab bought Curran for a record Rs 18.50 crore.

“We want some of the guys in the top-order to go on and make those 70s and 80s, that makes it easier for the middle-order. From the bowling point of view if you are taking wickets through the middle overs you are very tough to beat,” he added.

Bayliss, who coached Sri Lanka to the World Cup final in 2011 and England to the title in 2019, is working to create a pressure-free environment within the team. “From my point of view it is about creating an environment that takes the pressure off all the players,” he said. “I want them to play the game for the reasons they started playing the game at the first place, which is the love for the game. I don’t know what it was like in the past but I will run this team like I have always done. It doesn’t guarantee success but we will enjoy ourselves and play with a smile on our face but when we need to we will do the hard yards in the practice field,” he added.

Short replaces Bairstow

Uncapped Australian batter Matthew Short has replaced the injured Jonny Bairstow in the Punjab squad. “Short was outstanding in the Big Bash. Having said that, it is very hard to replace someone like Jonny,” the coach said.

