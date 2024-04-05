Punjab’s matches at JLN behind closed doors

PTI

Chandigarh, April 4

Indian Super League side Punjab FC will play their last two games at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium behind closed doors due to “unforeseen circumstances”, the club announced in a statement today.

The club stated that the matches against Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal on April 6 and 10, respectively, will be held without spectators.

“We regret to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on April 6 and against East Bengal on April 10 will be played behind closed doors. The Shers will miss your (spectators’) presence in the stands,” the Punjab FC statement elaborated.

The decision was arrived at after a meeting was called by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) with officials of the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and other stakeholders today.

During the meeting, the SAI officials requested the fire department to give permission for the two games, which are scheduled to be broadcast.

Earlier, the DFS had issued a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium authorities on March 15 to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms were renewed.

Punjab FC are currently placed ninth in the 12-team tournament with 21 points from 20 games. Mohun Bagan are third with 39 points from 19 matches, while East Bengal are seventh with 21 points from 20 games. Mumbai City are leading the table with 44 points.