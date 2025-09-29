The family members, relatives and former teachers of Abhishek Sharma are elated at his superb performance in the Asia Cup in which India defeated arch-rival Pakistan.

Advertisement

The entire family of Abhishek here is busy in organising for his sister's wedding ceremony which is scheduled this week. His father Raj Kumar Sharma said all of them had been waiting for him to return after India won the trophy. Himself a cricket coach and bank employee, his father nursed Abhishek from a young age to be a cricketer.

After Shubman Gill, Punjab has given another hard hitting batter Abhishek Sharma, who hails from the holy city. Both had their skills honed by none other than veteran Punjabi batsman Yuvraj Singh.

Advertisement

Abhishek and Shubman’s cracking performance in the match against Pakistan which paved the way for a final clash between arch rivals. Before the final Abhishek had emerged as an aggressive batsman with a blistering knock of 75 runs off 39 balls against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The 25-year-old, adjudged the best batsman of the tournament in the just-concluded Asia Cup, amassing 314 runs in seven games with three scores of 50-plus and an astounding strike-rate of nearly 200, studied at Delhi Public School and attended DAV College here.

Advertisement

Before the Asia cup, Abhishek’s fiery performance on the field made him one of the fastest scorers of a 100 in the IPL 2025 season. He had impressed one and all with his flamboyant batting while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following his scintillating performance, he visited his alma mater, Delhi Public School (DPS), Amritsar, on May 29.

Considered a hard-hitting lower-order batsman who also chips in as a left-arm spinner, he guided India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup in 2016 and has a World Cup to his name as an U-19 cricketer. As a young cricket star, he was part of the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup. He came to limelight with a century while making his U-19 debut for Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He had already shared his dream with the media — to make it to the senior squad — for which he became successful last year when the BCCI included him in the national team.

Kamal Chand, DPS Principal, congratulating Abhishek and his parents said it was a proud moment for the school as its former student made history in international cricket.

Returning to his alma mater DPS, Abhishek addressing students and faculty had said, “It’s heart-warming, a special occasion for me as memories of all my teachers are still fresh. I remember every corner of my school, cafeteria and my favourite, the sports room”.

Pushing them to dream and realise those dreams, he exhorted them: “the only thing I would like to share with you is that pursue your dreams with 100 per cent commitment.”