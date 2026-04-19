Punjab’s Simran in kabaddi squad for Asian Beach Games

In a proud moment for Punjab, 25-year-old Simran Kamboj from Panjawa village in Muktsar district has been selected as a raider in the Indian women’s kabaddi team for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China, from April 22 to 27.

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Simran is the lone player from Punjab in the squad. The team also includes Ritu, Manisha Kumari and Nikita from Haryana, Nikita Chauhan from Himachal Pradesh, and Manpreet Kaur from Rajasthan.

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An elated Simran, who will board a flight to China from Delhi tomorrow, told The Tribune, “I am thankful to my family, especially my ‘bade papa’ (father’s elder brother) Amarjit Singh, for their support. It was my father Sukhpal Chand’s dream to see me become a top sportsperson. He encouraged me to take up kabaddi in school, though I initially had little interest. Gradually, I developed a passion for the sport and started playing wholeheartedly.”

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Recalling her struggles, she said, “Earlier, I missed an international event due to an elbow injury for which I underwent surgery. I have suffered several injuries in my career, but those are behind me now. I have won three gold medals in the All India University Games and a bronze medal in the National Games.”

Simran added that there is no sporting background in her family, though her grandfather, Nand Lal, retired as a subedar in the Army. The village residents have lauded Simran’s achievement, expressing hope that she would bring laurels to the country. Simran trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Dharamsala.