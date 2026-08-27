Purani Dilli 6 eye final berth; set to face Central Delhi Kings in Qualifier 2

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 have their sights firmly set on a place in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 final after storming into Qualifier 2 with a convincing seven-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

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The franchise, which has shown remarkable improvement this season, will now face Central Delhi Kings in Qualifier 2 on Friday. A win will take Purani Dilli 6 into the final, where South Delhi Superstarz are already waiting, according to a press release.

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The Eliminator showcased the team's all-round strength. After restricting Outer Delhi Warriors to 179, Purani Dilli 6 chased down the target with seven wickets in hand, led by a sensational 82 off 32 balls from Dev Lakra and a composed unbeaten 52 off 25 balls from captain Anuj Rawat.

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The victory has further strengthened the belief within the Purani Dilli 6 camp as the team looks to complete a remarkable turnaround this season.

Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia said, "This team has shown tremendous character throughout the season. What makes me particularly proud is the way the players have stood up for each other and continued to believe in themselves. The win against Outer Delhi Warriors was a complete team effort, and performances like Dev Lakra's and Anuj Rawat's showed the confidence and intent we have been looking for."

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He added, "We are now just one game away from the final, but we know Central Delhi Kings will be a strong challenge. Our focus is to stay composed, trust the process and give our best on Friday. The players have worked extremely hard for this opportunity, and we want to make the most of it. The support from our fans has also been incredible, and we hope to give them another memorable performance."

Purani Dilli 6's bowling unit set the platform in the Eliminator, with Udhav Mohan returning impressive figures of 2/25, while Dev Lakra contributed with the ball as well, picking up 2/14 in two overs. Rajneesh Dadar claimed three wickets to help restrict the Warriors to 179.

In the run chase, the early dismissal of Samarth Seth did little to unsettle Purani Dilli 6. Aryan Gaur and Lakra added 67 runs for the second wicket before Lakra launched a breathtaking counter-attack. His 32-ball 82 ensured that the required run rate remained firmly under control.

Captain Anuj Rawat then finished the job in style, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 25 balls as Purani Dilli 6 completed the chase with seven wickets in hand.

Qualifier 2 against Central Delhi Kings on Friday will determine who joins South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL 2026 final. (ANI)

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