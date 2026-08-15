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Home / Sports / Purani Dilli 6 owner hails team's fighting spirit after thrilling win over North Delhi Strikers

Purani Dilli 6 owner hails team's fighting spirit after thrilling win over North Delhi Strikers

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Purani Dilli 6 owner Akash Nangia praised his team's resilience after the side pulled off a thrilling four-wicket victory over North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, according to a press release.

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Nangia said the team's ability to fight back from a difficult position and hold its nerve in the final over was a reflection of its character and belief.

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"This was a phenomenal display of character, belief and fighting spirit from the entire team. When we were 53/4, the game looked away, but the way Ashwini Chillar and Lalit Yadav rebuilt the innings showed the resilience this team possesses. The finish by Pankaj Jaswal under immense pressure was simply outstanding," said Nangia.

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North Delhi Strikers posted 186/6 in their 20 overs, with captain Sarthak Ranjan and Yash Bhatia scoring 59 each.

In reply, Purani Dilli 6 were reduced to 53/4 before Chillar and Lalit Yadav added 105 runs for the fifth wicket to revive the chase. Yadav scored 64 off 41 balls, while Chillar contributed 45 off 36.

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With seven runs required from the final over, Pankaj Jaswal produced a sensational finish, hitting sixes off the first two balls he faced to seal the victory.

"Credit goes to every player for believing till the very end and delivering a memorable victory. As owners, we are extremely proud of this team and the way they continue to fight together. This win gives us tremendous confidence going forward, and we will look to carry this momentum into our remaining games," Nangia added.

The victory was Purani Dilli 6's fourth win in seven matches in DPL 2026. The team will next face Outer Delhi Warriors on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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