Purani Dilli 6 unveil new jersey, strengthen squad in DPL season 2 auctions

New Delhi [India], July 8, 2025: Purani Dilli 6, the semi-finalist of the 2024 edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), have made exciting additions to their squad with several impactful picks during the Season 2 auctions held on Sunday in the national capital.

In a special moment ahead of the auction proceedings, the team management also unveiled the new jersey for the 2025 season, a bold, refreshed design that reflects the spirit, grit, and ambition of the Purani Dilli.

With marquee player Rishabh Pant already retained ahead of the auctions, Purani Dilli 6 went into the event with a focused strategy to build a balanced and versatile unit.

Purani Dilli 6 made impactful bids at the auction, securing Vansh Bedi for ₹16 lakhs, Dev Lakra for ₹14 lakhs, and Aayush Singh and Samarth Seth for ₹9 lakhs each, reinforcing their core with top domestic talent.

Speaking about the team's auction approach, Purani Dilli 6 coach and former India cricketer Vijay Dahiya said, as quoted by the DPL press release, "The idea was to bring in as many all-rounders as possible to keep the squad flexible and tactically strong. We've picked players who can contribute in multiple departments, which is crucial in a T20 format."

Akash Nangia, owner of Purani Dilli 6, expressed satisfaction with the auction outcome and the team's direction heading into the new season. "We're thrilled with the way the squad has shaped up. It's a great mix of experience and youth, flair and discipline. With Rishabh Pant at the core and a solid group of players around him, we're confident and excited for what lies ahead," he said.

Purani Dilli 6 had a decent campaign in DPL 2024, showcasing solid performances throughout the league stage. However, their journey was cut short in unfortunate circumstances as the semi-final clash was called off due to rain.

Meanwhile, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has officially announced the addition of two new men's franchises to the Delhi Premier League. The Outer Delhi and New Delhi franchises will debut in the 2025 season, expanding the league from six to eight teams.

Season 2 of DPL will once again be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Match dates and full fixtures will be released soon.

Full squad:

Rishabh Pant (marquee player), Lalit Yadav, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Dev Lakra, Samarth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Agrim Sharma, Vivek Yadav, Yug Gupta, Udhav Mohan, Pranav Pant, Prince Mishra, Rushal Saini, Aaryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parashar, Ekansh Dobal, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneesh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan, Gaurav Saroha. (ANI)

