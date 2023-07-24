Pushing the pace

PTI

Port of Spain, July 23

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies here today.

India, who raced to 98/1 before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before the heavens opened up again at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Rohit Sharma set the tone with a 44-ball 57. PTI

Ishan Kishan (8 batting off 7) and Shubman Gill (10 batting off 8) were in the middle when rain returned.

Rain is predicted for Day 5 as well and therefore, India will be looking to give themselves enough time to bowl out West Indies in the second innings and complete a series sweep.

Jaiswal was dismissed while trying a slog sweep against left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the first over of the afternoon session.

Rohit Sharma (57 off 44) had smashed his fastest Test fifty off 35 balls in the morning session after India bowled out the West Indies for 255 in their first innings.

Mohammed Siraj secured a career-best five-wicket haul with a sizzling spell.

He ended with figures of 5/60 in 23.4 overs after running through the West Indies lower-order. The hosts, who resumed the day at 229/5, lost five wickets for 26 runs to concede a huge advantage to India.

The visitors came out all guns blazing in their second innings. Rohit and Jaiswal batted in T20 mode considering the stage of the game.

Rohit, who was dropped twice during his whirlwind knock, was finally caught at fine leg off Shannon Gabriel towards the end of the morning session.

The first over of India’s innings went for 11 runs as Jaiswal stepped out to dispatch Kemar Roach over cover for a six before flicking him for a boundary.

Rohit, who smashed three sixes and five fours in his entertaining effort, nonchalantly flicked Roach for his first maximum. It was all timing as the ball sailed over wide long-on.