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Home / Sports / “Putting on India uniform for first time felt wonderful:” Golfer Diksha Dagar after winning Asian Games silver

“Putting on India uniform for first time felt wonderful:” Golfer Diksha Dagar after winning Asian Games silver

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ANI
Updated At : 01:51 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar expressed happiness after winning the silver medal in the women’s team golf event at the 2026 Asian Games, while her father Narender Dagar said the achievement was a moment of immense pride for the family and the country.

India secured the silver medal in the women’s team golf event, with Diksha Dagar, Paranavi Urs and Aditi Ashok representing the country. India finished with a team total of 14-under 546, with the best two scores among the three golfers counting towards the final tally. China claimed the gold medal with a score of 22-under 538. In the final round, Aditi Ashok carded a 67, while Diksha Dagar returned a 77 as India finished second behind China.

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Speaking to ANI, Diksha Dagar said she was overjoyed with the silver-medal win and credited her parents and coach for supporting her journey. She said representing India in the team uniform for the first time and delivering a strong performance on the opening day were special moments.

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"It feels amazing; I’m overjoyed. All thanks to my parents and coach, I’m here. It was my first time on the world stage. Putting on the Indian team uniform for the first time felt wonderful, and I played really well on the opening day... We were able to deliver a strong performance," she said.

Her father, Narender Dagar, said the silver medal was a matter of immense pride and the result of years of hard work and dedication, calling it a moment of joy for the family, Jhajjar, the state and the entire country.

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"For any parent, there is no greater privilege or source of pride than this. It is the result of hard work and the success achieved through that struggle. As you mentioned—spanning from 2018 to 2026—this represents years of dedication and hard work by the children; achieving such a milestone is a moment of immense joy and pride not just for the parents, but for our entire state, our district of Jhajjar, and the whole of India," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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