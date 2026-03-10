Putting the team first

Suryakumar Yadav and Co created history with an unprecedented third T20 World Cup win. Even though the team’s mantra is to not focus on personal feats, coach Gautam Gambhir deserves a lot of the credit for the win. He not only set up a unit filled with depth in batting and bowling, while also backing all-rounders, but also showed support for players who were struggling for form.

Advertisement

“For me no one matters, the only thing that matters is my unit. Players make coaches. And, this is my clear ideology. I think Surya (captain Suryakumar Yadav) is on the same page, that’s why the fans have seen this day,” said Gambhir.

Advertisement

Gambhir now has two ICC trophies as the India coach — last year’s Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup. “For too long in Indian cricket, we’ve spoken about milestones, and I hope, till I’m there, we’re not going to talk about milestones. You can see it very easily as well. You can see it in the last three games, what Sanju (Samson) did — 97 not out, 89 and 89. Imagine if he would have been playing for a milestone, probably we wouldn’t have got 250. So I think this is for the media as well. Stop celebrating milestones, celebrate trophies. That is going to be important, because the bigger purpose of a team sport is to be winning trophies,” said Gambhir.

Advertisement

He also spoke about the team’s intentions about getting big totals. “I would like the team to get out on 100-120, but the 150-160 score puts the team into a very defensive mode. We have 20 overs. Even after losing to South Africa, we didn’t change our approach. The best chance to give ourselves to win this World Cup was how we react when someone is close to 100. All of them in the dressing room bought into this mindset. The only way you could hit the big totals is when you’re putting your team ahead of your own self. Everyone in that dressing room was putting the team ahead of himself, and that is the reason why we could achieve something special like this,” said Gambhir.

He dedicated the victory to his former players Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar. “I think I should dedicate this trophy to Rahul bhai and then to Laxman. Because of what Rahul bhai has done to keep Indian cricket in such good shape. I have to thank him for everything he’s done during his tenure (as coach). And then Laxman for unconditionally doing so much for Indian cricket, especially behind the scenes, because CoE (Centres of Excellence) remains the pipeline for Indian cricket. Third is obviously Agarkar (chief selector), because he does take a lot of flak and I’m thankful for the amount of honesty he’s worked with,” said Gambhir.

Advertisement

Talking about selection, putting the team first was his only motivation. “I felt that we are very blessed as a team and as a coach and captain because of the amount of depth we have in that dressing room. Because we could have played three, four, five combinations,” Gambhir said. “We could have played two wrist-spinners. We could have played batsmen till No. 8. We could have had different combinations at the top. We had three openers who could bat any time at the top. It is not only about inheriting a team, it is also about creating something of your own. So that is something for me which was always something I wanted to do as a coach — that we can play a completely different brand of cricket.”

“I think you pick the team on trust and faith. You don’t pick on hope. So when you pick someone on trust and faith, you don’t lose that trust and faith after four or five games. I’ve never, ever felt that we’ve ever picked a team on hope. Like in the case of Sanju, we saw him playing in the nets, regaining his form,” said Gambhir.

“The trust and the faith that all of us had in the squad, that we had in the dressing room, irrespective of whether we would have won this tournament,” he added.