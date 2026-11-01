Saarbrucken [Germany], November 1 (ANI): India's PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season after defeating Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final of the Hylo Open on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist wrapped up a dominant campaign in Germany with a straight-games victory, returning to the winner's circle a week after finishing runner-up at the French Open, where she lost to world No. 1 An Se Young.

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Sindhu had earlier won the Japan Open in July, making the Hylo Open her second title on the BWF World Tour this season.

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The Indian shuttler made a confident start to the opening game, although Kjaersfeldt kept the contest close in the initial exchanges. The Dane tested Sindhu across the court and brought the score to 5-5 before the Indian began to establish control.

Sindhu went into the interval with an 11-8 lead and maintained her advantage through sharp returns and attacking play to close out the opening game 21-12.

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The second game saw Kjaersfeldt put up a stronger challenge, briefly narrowing the deficit from 7-3 to 7-6. However, Sindhu regained control by forcing errors and stretching her opponent across the court.

She held a 11-7 advantage at the interval before extending her lead to 19-11. Kjaersfeldt attempted a late fightback, but Sindhu held her nerve to seal the title 21-14.

The second-seeded Indian completed an unbeaten run in the tournament without dropping a single game.

Sindhu began her campaign with a comfortable 21-10, 21-10 win over Prakriti Bharath of the UAE before registering a 21-9, 21-6 victory against France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari in just 26 minutes to enter the quarter-finals.

She continued her dominant run in the last eight, defeating Germany's Amalie Schulz 21-12, 21-10 to book a semi-final berth.

In the semi-finals, Sindhu faced compatriot and promising 19-year-old Anmol Kharb. She overcame a spirited challenge from the youngster, winning 21-13, 21-16 to secure her place in the title clash.

The victory in Germany comes after Sindhu's runner-up finish at the French Open, where she reached the final before losing to An Se Young. She followed that performance with another strong campaign at the Hylo Open, converting her run into a title.

The triumph marks Sindhu's second title of the season and adds to her Japan Open victory in July. (ANI)

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