DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / PV Sindhu enters Japan Open semifinals after Okuhara withdraws

PV Sindhu enters Japan Open semifinals after Okuhara withdraws

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tokyo [Japan], July 17 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Open 2026 badminton tournament after Japan's former world champion Nozomi Okuhara withdrew from their match, handing the Indian shuttler a walkover, according to Olympics.com.

Advertisement

The quarter-final contest at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium was called off before play began. Okuhara, currently ranked world No. 11, had reached the last eight after top seed An Se-young of the Republic of Korea withdrew from her round-of-16 match.

Advertisement

Ranked world No. 10, Sindhu will next take on world No. 4 Chen Yufei of China, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist, in the women's singles semi-finals.

Advertisement

Sindhu booked her place in the final eight after defeating world No. 5 Han Yue of China earlier in the tournament, according to Olympics.com.

The Indian, however, faces a stern challenge against Chen, who holds an 8-6 head-to-head advantage. Sindhu has lost her last four meetings against the Chinese shuttler, with her most recent victory coming at the 2019 BWF World Championships, where she went on to claim the gold medal.

Advertisement

Chen has also enjoyed an impressive 2026 season, reaching at least the semi-finals in all nine of her BWF World Tour appearances and winning the Indonesia Masters in January.

The match will mark Sindhu's third semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour this year after the Malaysia Open and Australia Open. She is yet to reach a final this season, with her last World Tour title coming at the 2024 Syed Modi International.

Sindhu is the lone Indian remaining in the tournament after Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty exited in the opening round, while the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty retired hurt during their first-round match. India's doubles campaign had earlier ended in the pre-quarterfinals following Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's exit from the mixed doubles event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts