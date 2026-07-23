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Home / Sports / PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty crash out of China Open 2026; India's campaign ends

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty crash out of China Open 2026; India's campaign ends

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Changzhou [China], July 23 (ANI): PV Sindhu's campaign at the China Open 2026 ended on Thursday after she lost 16-21, 22-20, 21-18 to home favourite Chen Yufei in the women's singles round of 16 in Changzhou, China. India's campaign at the BWF Super 1000 tournament also concluded later in the day, with Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty exiting in the second round of the men's singles competition, according to Olympics.com.

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Ranked world No. 12, Sindhu went down 16-21, 22-20, 21-18 to world No. 4 Chen Yufei, who recovered from a game down to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

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Chen made a strong start to the contest, opening up a 12-6 lead in the first game. Sindhu responded brilliantly, drawing level at 16-16 before winning five of the next six points to take the opener.

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The Indian continued her impressive form in the second game and looked set for victory after earning four match points at 20-16. However, Chen mounted a remarkable comeback, saving all four match points by claiming six straight points to force a deciding game. Sindhu held the advantage during the early stages of the decider, but Chen took control in the closing exchanges to seal victory after an intense one-hour-and-29-minute battle.

The defeat marked Sindhu's ninth loss in 16 career meetings against Chen Yufei.

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In the men's singles, world No. 23 Ayush Shetty also suffered a narrow defeat, losing 21-15, 13-21, 20-22 to Ireland's world No. 24 Nhat Nguyen. Shetty appeared on course for victory after leading 19-15 in the deciding game but was unable to convert his advantage.

Lakshya Sen, ranked world No. 14, was beaten in straight games by Canada's world No. 8 Victor Lai, 21-19, 21-11. Despite holding a 15-9 lead in the opening game, Lakshya could not maintain the momentum as Lai fought back to take control of the match.

The Indian shuttlers will next compete at the BWF Super 300 Taipei Open, which begins on July 28. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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