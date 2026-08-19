DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / PV Sindhu opens up on "brotherly" bond with Virat Kohli, recalls his perspective-changing advice

PV Sindhu opens up on "brotherly" bond with Virat Kohli, recalls his perspective-changing advice

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:08 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): Two-time Olympic shuttler PV Sindhu opened up on her bonding with cricket icon Virat Kohli, revealing his advice to her during her lowest phase and how she shares her success with the batting superstar, who she considers her "brother".

Advertisement

Sindhu, who is currently competing in the BWF World Championships, spoke about her bond with Virat during the latest episode of the RCB Podcast. The teaser of the latest episode was shared on two-time IPL champions' X handle.

Advertisement

Speaking about the advice she received from Virat during a low phase of her career, she said that the batter encouraged her to just show up for the matches and training and just play her game.

Advertisement

"He is like my brother I must say, because I remember when I was at my lowest you know I think I met him and I said you know nothing is happening. He just said that just show up, it is okay, just go out there and just show up," she said.

Further recalling his advice, Sindhu said, "He asked me to show up, anywhere and for anyting and just play my game. What would happen. You are not going to lose anything, you know what you are, how you have trained and show the world who you are. So I think it hit me and I think that conversation completely changed my perspective," she added.

Advertisement

On how she stays in touch with the superstar batter, Sindhu says that she shares her success stories with him.

"Whenever I win, I just share my happiness saying that you know I have won this or that and recently I met him so it is always so good to meet you know a person who has achieved so much and to get few of those inputs from him, the way he thinks whenever he goes out there, looking at him how he shows up and how he plays and what he is, I think hats off to him for whatever he has done," she signed off.

Five-time World Championships medallist PV Sindhu produced a dominant display against Ireland's Sophia Noble in the BWF World Championships first round in New Delhi, winning 21-7, 21-11 in the women's singles Round of 64.

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts