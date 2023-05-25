 PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters : The Tribune India

PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu to face China’s Yi Man Zhang

PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu returns a shot during her singles match against Japan’s Aya Ohori at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 25, 2023. AP/PTI)



PTI

Kuala Lumpur, May 25

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with contrasting wins over their respective rivals here on Thursday.

While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest.

Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over Ohori, ranked 28th, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in the round of 16.

Sindhu, thus, enjoys a commanding 12-0 head-to-head record against Ohori.

Sindhu will face China’s Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.

World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a game deficit to beat world No.11 Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.

Prannoy will next meet the winner of the match between third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be seen in action against Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong while Kidambi Srikanth will play eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in their respective men’s singles round-of-16 matches.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

When Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi inaugurated Manipur and Tamil Nadu assembly complexes

2
Delhi

Delhi Police head constable's inspiring tale of grit and determination, cracks UPSC in 8th attempt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to release pending instalment of 6 per cent DA to government employees

4
Punjab

PSEB Class 12 results: Girls clinch top 3 slots in Punjab Board; Mansa's Sujan Kaur tops with 100%

5
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood filmmaker ‘needed to see her underwear’

6
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

7
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to attend inauguration of new Parliament building: Party

8
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

9
Nation

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad plane experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday: Airline

10
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it; Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative

There has been a war of words between the CM and his predece...

Why has the new Parliament become the reason for a showdown between ruling BJP, Opposition?

Why has the new Parliament become the reason for a showdown between ruling BJP, Opposition?

As inauguration date nears, the war of words between the lea...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

PGI offers free online hearing evaluation of patients

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Cricketer’s sister abused, Delhi Commission for Women chief seeks FIR

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore