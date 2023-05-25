PV Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, May 25
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with contrasting wins over their respective rivals here on Thursday.
While double Olympic medallist and sixth seed Sindhu disposed of Aya Ohori of Japan in straight games in women’s singles, Prannoy had to dig deep to get the better of Shi Feng Li of China in a tough three-game men’s singles contest.
Taking the court first, world No. 13 Sindhu extended her domination over Ohori, ranked 28th, taking just 40 minutes to beat the Japanese 21-16, 21-11 in the round of 16.
Sindhu, thus, enjoys a commanding 12-0 head-to-head record against Ohori.
Sindhu will face China’s Yi Man Zhang in the quarterfinals.
World No. 9 Prannoy then overcame a game deficit to beat world No.11 Li 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in one hour and 10 minutes to book his berth in the last-eight stage.
Prannoy will next meet the winner of the match between third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia and Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.
Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will be seen in action against Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong while Kidambi Srikanth will play eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in their respective men’s singles round-of-16 matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Global tourists want to visit India, Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express a great opportunity for Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video-conf...
4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case
The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...
Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress
The Congress's attack comes a day after as many as 20 opposi...
Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative
There has been a war of words between the CM and his predece...
Why has the new Parliament become the reason for a showdown between ruling BJP, Opposition?
As inauguration date nears, the war of words between the lea...