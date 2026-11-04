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Home / Sports / PV Sindhu qualifies for BWF World Tour finals following Hylo Open win; climbs to number 6

PV Sindhu qualifies for BWF World Tour finals following Hylo Open win; climbs to number 6

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu has qualified for the season-ending Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour Finals tournament following a string of strong performances in the BWF World Tour circuit.

The BWF Finals feature the top eight players/pairs across all disciplines and will take place this year from December 9 to 13 in China.

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Sindhu has reached the world number six in women's singles competition, her highest ranking since December 2022 following her Hylo Open title win, making her eligible for the competition.

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https://x.com/BAI_Media/status/2117622863801012538b

Sindhu clinched her second title of the season after defeating Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final of the Hylo Open on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist wrapped up a dominant campaign in Germany with a straight-games victory, returning to the winner's circle a week after finishing runner-up at the French Open, where she lost to world No. 1 An Se Young.

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She won the BWF World Tour Finals title back in 2018.

Sindhu had earlier won the Japan Open in July, making the Hylo Open her second title on the BWF World Tour this season.

She also made it to the final of the French Open and the semifinals of the Malaysia Open and the Australian Open. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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