DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / PV Sindhu reaches Malaysia Open 2026 semifinal as Akane Yamaguchi retires in quarterfinal

PV Sindhu reaches Malaysia Open 2026 semifinal as Akane Yamaguchi retires in quarterfinal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], January 9 (ANI): Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu reached the semifinals of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2026 as third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan retired hurt after losing the opening game 21-11, giving Sindhu a semis spot a day after she played a solid match to beat 8th seed Tomoka Miyazaki, according to ESPN.

Advertisement

Sindhu's win against Yamaguchi means she will now face the winner of the match between China's Wang Zhiyi and Indonesia's PK Wardani, who will square off later on Friday.

Advertisement

PV Sindhu, ranked 18, had outplayed eighth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan to book her place in the final eight of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 1000 event.

Advertisement

India's two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, defeated world No. 33 Sung Shuo-yun of Chinese Taipei 21-13, 22-20 earlier to advance to the second round in her first-round match. Sindhu dominated the opening game, 21-8, and maintained momentum to seal the match 21-13 in the second game.

While Sindhu advanced to the semis, India's men's singles star Lakshya Sen crashed out of the Malaysia Open, losing to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Stadium Axiata Arena on Thursday.

Advertisement

Lakshya Sen, 13th in the badminton rankings, lost 22-20, 21-15 against world No. 18 Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, China, in 53 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

The 24-year-old Indian shuttler had a promising start, leading 11-9 at the interval and even holding four game points in the opening game. However, Lee Cheuk Yiu's six consecutive points turned the tide, and he took the opener in a tie-break. Sen couldn't recover, losing the second game as well.

This was Lakshya Sen's third defeat in five matches against Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Eyes will also be on India's star duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will be facing off against Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the men's doubles quarterfinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts