PV Sindhu sacks Park Tae Sang

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu and her coach Park Tae Sang have parted ways, the South Korean confirmed today, taking responsibility of the Indian’s “disappointing moves in all recent matches.”

Under Park’s tutelage Sindhu won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and the CWG gold last year, where she suffered a stress fracture on her left foot.

After returning to action following a five-month lay-off, Sindhu has struggled to regain her form. She made first-round exits at the Malaysia Open, India Open and also looked subdued at the Asia Mixed Team Championships in Dubai.

The South Korean said he felt responsible for Sindhu’s disappointing start and that she asked for a change. “...I’d like to talk about my relationship with pvsindhu1, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible,” the coach wrote on his Instagram page. “So she (Sindhu) wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision.”