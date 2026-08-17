PV Sindhu says home crowd boosted her confidence after winning BWF World Championships R64 clash

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu said she focused on playing her own game and giving her best, while the strong support from the home crowd gave her added confidence after making a strong start at the 2026 BWF World Championships by beating Ireland's Sophia Noble in straight games. Sindhu won the women's singles Round of 64 match 21-7, 21-11.

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After winning her opening match at the BWF World Badminton Championships, PV Sindhu said she was excited to play in the tournament in India and was motivated by the strong support from the home crowd. She stressed that her focus was on her own game, staying true to her style and giving her best, regardless of who her opponent was.

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"It was important for me to just focus on what I do and what I play and how I play. I mean, I was excited to get onto the court happening here in India. I could see a lot of people cheering and supporting me. I think that gave me a lot of confidence. Irrespective of whoever the opponent is, I had to just play my game and give my best," she told reporters after the win.

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Coming to her match, Sindhu controlled the play from the beginning, using accurate drop shots and powerful smashes. Noble struggled to keep up with Sindhu's speed and attacking play.

Sindhu won the first game comfortably and continued her dominance in the second game. She stopped Noble's comeback attempts and finished the match with ease.

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With this win, Sindhu has reached the Round of 32. She will next face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang on Tuesday.

Notably, Sindhu has an impressive record at the BWF World Championships, having won five medals, one gold, two silver, and two bronze, to equal China's Zhang Ning for the most women's singles medals in the tournament's history. (ANI)

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