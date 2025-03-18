PV Sindhu to lead Indian challenge at Swiss Open

Basel [Switzerland], March 18 (ANI): The two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Swiss Open badminton tournament, starting from Tuesday at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Swiss Open, a Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 300 tournament, will witness world number 16 Sindhu, also the 2022 Swiss Open winner, in action against compatriot and world number 28 Malvika Bansod in the women's singles first-round clash, an all-Indian affair, as per Olympics.com.

The other women's singles players in the draw from India are, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Rakshitha Ramraj

Coming to the men's singles competition, there is another all-Indian clash on the card in the first round. The world number 15 Lakshya Sen, India's best-ranked shuttler, will take on 2016 Swiss Open winner HS Prannoy.

Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George are also a part of the men's singles draw for India. No entries from India are there in the men's doubles category.

The world number nine Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will compete in the women's doubles competition. Other Indian women's doubles competitors are the pairs of Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra and Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil.

The mixed doubles pairs from India, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh and Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, are also a part of the main draw.

In the men's and women's singles, the top seeds are China's Shi Yu Qi and Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

*Swiss Open 2025 badminton: India squad

-Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Kidambi Srikanth (Qualifiers), Ayush Shetty (Qualifiers), Sathish Karunakaran (Qualifiers), Tharun Mannepalli (Qualifiers), Sankar Subramanian (Qualifiers)

-Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Aakarshi Kashyap, Rakshitha Ramraj, Isharani Baruah (Qualifiers), Anmol Kharb (Qualifiers), Tasnim Mir (Qualifiers)

-Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Varshini Viswanath Sri-Arathi Sara Sunil

-Mixed doubles: Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ayush Agarwal-Shruti Mishra (Qualifiers). (ANI)

