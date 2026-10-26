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Home / Sports / PV Sindhu to lead India’s campaign at Hylo Open 2026 after French Open runner-up finish; Lakshya Sen also in action

PV Sindhu to lead India’s campaign at Hylo Open 2026 after French Open runner-up finish; Lakshya Sen also in action

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Berlin [Germany], October 26 (ANI): Coming off a runner-up finish in France last week, PV Sindhu will aim to go one better as she leads India’s campaign at the Hylo Open 2026 badminton tournament in Germany, which begins on Tuesday.

Ranked World No. 11 and seeded second, Sindhu will look to carry her momentum into the tournament after falling to reigning Olympic and world champion An Se-young of South Korea in the final in France, as per Olympics.com.

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The two-time Olympic medallist has enjoyed a promising run on the BWF World Tour this year and will be eager to continue her strong form at the Hylo Open.

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Before finishing as runner-up at the French Open last week, Sindhu reached the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open in January and the Australian Open in June before clinching the Japan Open title in July.

She will be joined in the women’s singles draw at the Hylo Open by eight compatriots: Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb, Malvika Bansod and Unnati Hooda.

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Ashmita, who won the Korea Masters earlier this year, registered the biggest victory of her career last Thursday at the French Open, defeating Japan’s three-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the second round.

Meanwhile, Devika Sihag faces a challenging opening-round encounter against top seed and world No. 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

In the men’s singles event, Lakshya Sen, the 2019 champion, will spearhead India’s campaign at the tournament.

Sen, however, will be keen to turn his fortunes around after a difficult season. The Indian shuttler conceded a walkover in the opening round in Paris last week and has suffered first-round exits in six of his last seven BWF World Tour tournaments this year.

Lakshya Sen will be joined in the men’s singles draw by compatriots Ayush Shetty, World Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy, Kiran George and Tharun Mannepalli.

India’s leading men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have withdrawn from the event after suffering their third consecutive first-round exit in Paris.

Arjun Reddy Pochana and Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu are the only Indian representatives in the men’s doubles draw and will begin their campaign in the qualifying rounds.

India will have no representation in either the women’s doubles or mixed doubles events.

Hylo Open 2026 badminton: India squad:

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, Tharun Mannepalli, HS Prannoy, S. Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (Q)

Men’s doubles: Arjun Reddy Pochana-Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu (Q)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Anmol Kharb, Malvika Bansod, Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, Meghana Reddy Mareddy (Q). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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