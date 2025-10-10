DT
PVL 2025: Delhi Toofans beat hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks in straight sets

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Toofans won their first game of the season, defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-10, 16-14, 17-15 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Friday. Carlos Berrios was named the Player of the Match.

The Sports and Youth Services Minister, Vakiti Srihari, and Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana, Shiva Sena Reddy, were also in attendance and met with the players before the start, according to a press release from Prime Volleyball League.

Three consecutive service errors hampered Hyderabad at the start. Jesus Chourio provided the attacking prowess for the Toofans. Hyderabad countered with John Joseph firing from the middle zone. But unforced errors kept piling up for the Black Hawks early on.

Carlos showcased his strength with the serves and tested Hyderabad's defence. Delhi captain Saqlain Tariq distributed the ball efficiently to keep unpredictability in the attacks. The presence of Shikhar Singh and Sahil Kumar on the court provided some rhythm to the Hawks' defence.

Muhammad Jasim's error cost Delhi a point, but the blocker made up for it on the next shot with a spike to get a super point for his team. Anand's heroics thrilled the crowd and Toofans fans as the Delhi libero dug deep to help his side win a crucial point and take control of the game.

Carlos continued to dominate the front court for Delhi with consistent attacks. Seeing the Toofans' defensive struggles in the middle zone, Hyderabad began attacking from the centre. With pressure from Vitor Yudi Yamamoto, the Toofans made quick adjustments to their formation to stay on the path to victory. With Carlos' final charge, Delhi sealed their first win of the season.

Earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Defenders defeated the defending Champions, Calicut Heroes, 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14, in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Battur Batsuuri was named the Player of the Match.

Ashok Bishnoi and Shameemudheen formed a two-man block line early on to counter Angamuthu's attacks. The Defenders' back line distributed their passes brilliantly to tackle Calicut's offence. In the absence of Shon T John, Batsuuri played the dominant attacking role for Ahmedabad, contributing a fiery display to his side.

Abdul Raheem began making an impact on the court for Calicut across all departments. Santhosh added attacking depth to the defending champions, putting pressure back on Ahmedabad. Mohan Ukkrapandian was on point with his passing, playing the captain's role as Calicut edged ahead.

Nandhagopal opened up the doors for Ahmedabad to find a way back with cross-body spikes and a powerful super serve. Ahmedabad gained in confidence as the match progressed, but Calicut relied on Raheem to keep the game levelled.

Skipper Muthusamy Appavu rallied his troops to set up plays at a crucial juncture, making a significant difference on court. Batsuuri, along with Angamuthu, continued to attack the opposition's court, aiming to put Ahmedabad in control. Both teams displayed tremendous defensive prowess, not making it easy for the opposition to score. Akhin had the last laugh, scoring the winning point for Ahmedabad with a thunderous spike. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

