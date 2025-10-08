DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / PVL 2025: Goa Guardians beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to get first win

PVL 2025: Goa Guardians beat Ahmedabad Defenders in five-set thriller to get first win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:55 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Goa Guardians picked a 13-15, 15-11, 9-15, 18-16, 19-17 win over the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, it was Rohit Yadav, who was named the Man of the Match, as per a press release from PVL.

Advertisement

The game saw plenty of twists and turns with both teams having to fight till the very end, until Goa just managed to sneak ahead at the last minute.

Advertisement

The first few minutes were loaded with drama involving review calls, super serves, and relentless action as both the teams tried to take the lead. Between Angamuthu, Shon T, and Battur Batsuuri, captain and setter Muthusamy Appavu found himself with plenty of options in the attack.

Goa's captain Chirag Yadav along with the foreign exports Jeffrey Menzel and Nathaniel Dickinson led Goa's counter-attack. Prince remained a force in the defence for the Guardians, making dominant blocks against Ahmedabad's firepower. Both the teams kept asking questions from each other.

Advertisement

Batsuuri's ballistic missiles from left side posed a puzzle for the Ahmedabad to solve, while setter Rohit Yadav played the role of the setter perfectly for Goa. Abhinav kept standing tall in defence to block Dickinson's path, while Abhinav made efficient blocks for Goa. But Menzel brought the goods for Goa in attacks, finding gaps on Ahmedabad's court, and with two consecutive pins, pushed the game to the fifth set.

Batsuuri tilted the final set towards Defenders with a tremendous super serve. As a last resort measure, Goa called for a super point and managed to close the gap. Riding on Dickinson's ruthless attacks, Goa found their way back once again and with Menzel's spike, managed to pick an unforgettable comeback victory. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts