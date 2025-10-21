DT
Home / Sports / PVL 2025: Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3-1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

PVL 2025: Kochi Blue Spikers end campaign with motivating 3-1 win over Ahmedabad Defenders

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Kochi Blue Spikers bowed out of the tournament with a solid win in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday, defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-13, 14-16, 17-15, 15-9. Erin Varghese was named the Player of the Match. The result did not affect Ahmedabad's position in the table, as they are already through to the semi-finals, as per a release from PVL.

Ahmedabad started strong with Battur Batsuuri's missile attacks. A super serve from Kochi's Jasjodh Singh bridged the gap between the two teams. Jasjodh motivated the Spikers with a super block on Shon T John. Tremendous defending from Amrinderpal Singh helped them take the first set.

Erin's ferocious serves caught Ahmedabad off-guard in the second set, and the Spikers continued their momentum. Ahmedabad brought Nandhagopal and Akhin on the court, and the new formation reaped rewards. Akhin blocked Kochi's relentless attack from the middle zone, and the Defenders levelled the score.

A smart review helped the Defenders reclaim a crucial point. Tremendous defending from Jasjodh and Hemanth's cross-body spikes helped Kochi regain momentum, and the tables turned once again. Nicolas Marechal played a key role on the back court in the third set as the Spikers took control of the game.

Hemanth continued to put pressure on Ahmedabad's defence with strong spikes. Unforced errors further posed problems for Ahmedabad. Libero Alan Ashique's quickfire defensive moves helped save Kochi important points. Amrinderpal and Jasjodh kept dominating the middle zone, helping Kochi. The Spikers won the game with a faulty serve from Arshak Sinan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

