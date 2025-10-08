DT
Home / Sports / PVL 2025: Kolkata Thunderbolts pick solid win over Kochi Blue Spikers to get three points

PVL 2025: Kolkata Thunderbolts pick solid win over Kochi Blue Spikers to get three points

ANI
Updated At : 07:55 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8 (ANI): Kolkata Thunderbolts came from behind to beat Kochi Blue Spikers 12-15, 15-13, 15-6, 19-17 in the Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, it was Pankaj Sharma who was named the Player of the Match, as per a PVL press release.

Coming on the back of a win over Goa Guardians, Kochi came off hard with Hemanth making powerful serves. Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai continued his role as the outside hitter and started making an impact again. Pankaj Sharma showcased early on why he remains Kolkata's biggest threat on the court as he tested Kochi's defence.

Kochi setter Byron Ketukaris passed all around his court to keep the Thunderbolts guessing. The defence from both teams was on top form, making it harder for attackers to find the gaps.

Abhishek's super serve delighted Kochi fans, but Erin dragged his shot wide off court, costing his side a super point. Kochi did not help themselves with rising unforced errors. Kolkata's Pankaj and Ashwal continued to make dents on the opposition's court with consistent attacks.

Matin Takavar's presence added more depth to Kolkata's middle zone, and the match swung completely in the Thunderbolts' favour. Muhammed Iqbal eked out another point, building more pressure on the Spikers. Kochi fought hard till the final whistle to make a way back, but a timely block from Matin sealed Kolkata's first win in the season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

