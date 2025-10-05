DT
PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors rock hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks with 3-0 win

PVL 2025: Mumbai Meteors rock hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks with 3-0 win

ANI
Updated At : 01:15 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Mumbai Meteors executed a clinical 15-9, 15-13, 15-7 win over the hosts Hyderabad Black Hawks in RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Shubham Chaudhary was named the Player of the Match, as per a release from PVL.

Mumbai dominated with the serve early on, catching Hyderabad out of position on multiple occasions. Abhinav Salar's super serve rocked Hyderabad's defence.

Hyderabad's risky call of a super point did not yield the desired result as Shubham Chaudhary's block helped Mumbai.

Paulo Lamounier distributed his passes between Niyas Abdul Salam and Sahil Kumar, who both provided quality attacking options.

But Mumbai appeared to have done their homework, always employing a two-man block against the two attackers to give themselves the best possible defence.

Mathias Loftesnes joined in to complement Mumbai's attacks, while Hyderabad brought on Guru to break through the opposition's defence. But Mumbai continued to capitalise on the momentum with Shubham's relentless attacks.

Lamounier began setting pipe attacks with John Joseph on the court as the Black Hawks tried to find a way back. But Hyderabad struggled against Abhinav's final set service run, as the Mumbai blocker made two quick super serves, and two more aces to tilt the game entirely in Mumbai's favour.

The Meteors dominated throughout the game, securing a 3-0 win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

