Home / Sports / PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes set sights on strong start in Hyderabad

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes set sights on strong start in Hyderabad

ANI
Updated At : 08:40 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bengaluru Torpedoes will begin their Season 4 campaign of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) on Friday against debutants Goa Guardians at the G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, with USA Universal Jalen Penrose confident about the team's preparations.

The 2023 NORCECA Pan Am Final Six gold medalist joins a squad led by skipper Matt West and coached by Olympic champion David Lee, as per a release from PVL.

On the team environment, Penrose said the group has quickly built chemistry, "The team's amazing. It's always difficult when you bring together players from different places, but this group is enjoyable. We like to joke around with each other, and at the same time, everyone's open to learning. That makes things so much easier and helps us grow together."

While expressing confidence in the team, Penrose highlighted the comfort of familiar faces and respected leadership: "One of the reasons I felt comfortable coming here was because I've played with Matt West before, and of course, having someone like David Lee as coach is huge. He's won at the highest level, and there's so much to learn from him. For me, it's also about sharing experiences and learning from the guys here; it goes both ways."

Looking ahead to the season, Penrose underlined the importance of effort over outcome, "Everybody wants to win, that's for sure. But the most important thing is that we give our best every time we step on the court. Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don't play your best and win. But if we give everything we have as a team, the results will come."

Notably, the Torpedoes will also count on a horde of talented Indian players, including attackers Sethu TR and Joel Benjamin J, blocker Mujeeb MC, and experienced libero Midhunkumar Balasubramaniyan.

The Torpedoes are drawn in Pool A alongside Goa Guardians, Chennai Blitz, Kochi Blue Spikers and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

They will play their final league stage match against Mumbai Meteors on October 22. The top four teams from each pool will progress to the semifinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

