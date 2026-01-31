PWL 2026: Maharashtra Kesari lead Delhi Dangal Warriors halfway in semifinal two

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Kesari edged ahead 3-2 against Delhi Dangal Warriors at the halfway mark of Semi-final 2 of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026, currently underway at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

With a place in the final at stake, the opening five bouts delivered high-intensity wrestling and sharp momentum swings, leaving the contest finely poised heading into the second half of the nine-bout tie.

Delhi Dangal Warriors made a confident start in the 62kg women's bout as Anjli produced a composed and clinical performance against Dudova Bilyana Zhivkova. Mixing takedowns and push-outs with intelligent mat control, Anjli capped her display with a four-point takedown in the Power Minute to register a convincing 12-4 win and give Delhi the early lead, as per a press release from PWL.

Maharashtra Kesari responded immediately through Manisha Bhanvala in the 57kg women's category. Bhanvala dominated from the opening exchanges, forcing cautions and passivity before unleashing a series of takedown-and-turn combinations to overwhelm Karla Godinez Gonzalez 15-0 by technical superiority and level the tie.

The momentum swung further in Maharashtra's favour in the heavyweight bout, where captain Robert Baran continued his unbeaten run. After conceding an early activity point, Baran took complete control in the second period, scoring through takedowns, exposures, and a caution--especially during the Power Minute--to defeat Ronak 11-1 and put Maharashtra ahead.

Maharashtra extended their advantage in the 53kg women's bout as Nishu Bhanvala edged a thrilling contest against Saarika. Nishu built a strong lead in the first period with a push-out, takedown, and a four-point throw. Saarika mounted a spirited comeback in the second period with two takedowns, including one in the Power Minute, but Nishu held firm to clinch a narrow 7-6 victory.

Delhi stayed alive in the semi-final through Shubham Kaushik in the 57kg men's bout. Despite carrying a sore knee, Kaushik produced a dramatic Power Minute turnaround against Atish Thodkar. After trailing late, Shubham executed a four-point exposure followed by a four-point takedown to overturn the bout and secure an 11-10 win, reducing the deficit at the halfway stage.

Team score after five bouts: Delhi Dangal Warriors 2 - 3 Maharashtra Kesari

The 76kg women's bout between Anastasiya Alpyeeva (Delhi Dangal Warriors) and Harshita Mor (Maharashtra Kesari) is currently in progress, with the remaining bouts set to decide the second finalist of PWL 2026. (ANI)

