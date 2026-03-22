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Home / Sports / Qondisa Ngwenya, Edward Khoza appointed CEO and COO of World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee

Qondisa Ngwenya, Edward Khoza appointed CEO and COO of World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee

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ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], March 22 (ANI): Qondisa Ngwenya has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, while Edward Khoza will serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.

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According to ESPNcricinfo, the appointments were confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday, following what the board described as a "rigorous recruitment and selection process," with both candidates receiving unanimous endorsement.

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The report said that Ngwenya currently serves as the president of Cycling South Africa and brings extensive experience from the sporting and media sectors, including his previous role as head of television production company Octagon.

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Khoza, meanwhile, has held several key positions within CSA, most recently as executive of domestic cricket. He had also served as head of cricket pathways during the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings in 2021.

Welcoming the appointments, LOC Board Chairperson Trevor Manuel expressed confidence in the duo's ability to deliver a successful global event.

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"The LOC Board is delighted to welcome Qondisa and Edward. We look forward to their expertise in delivering a demanding mega sporting event of this magnitude," Manuel said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 is scheduled to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe during October-November. The tournament will feature 14 teams competing across 54 matches.

While 10 teams will qualify automatically based on rankings and host status, the remaining four spots will be decided through a World Cup Qualifier event, which will include 10 competing teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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