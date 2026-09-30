QR-code ticketing, numbered seats, digital screens: Long-term sports infra upgrade in Kolkata ahead of India-Brazil friendly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): West Bengal sports minister Indranil Khan spoke on the security arrangements made ahead of India's high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Uruguay at Kolkata, while also taking a jibe at the previous Mamata Banerjee-led state government for mismanagement during Argentina legend Lionel Messi's visit to the state.

Indranil was speaking to ANI in Kolkata. India is set to play two high-profile matches against five-time world champions Brazil and two-time champions Uruguay on October 3 and 6 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

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Speaking to ANI, Indranil said, "History is going to be made. A top-5 team in the world, which has won five World Cups, is bringing its World Cup playing team—Brazil is bringing its full squad. The national team of Uruguay, which is also called a football powerhouse and a Copa America powerhouse, is coming. They will play against the Indian Men's National Team. India vs. Brazil will take place on the 3rd, and India vs. Uruguay match will take place on the 6th."

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"After that, the Women's National Team will also play at this same ground—Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which is also called Salt Lake Stadium. An international match between India Women and Russia Women will also take place here on the 8th and 11th," he added.

Speaking of Messi's visit to Kolkata last year at the Salt Lake Stadium, he alleged Mamata Banerjee's previous All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of making a "messy affair" out of legendary footballer's visit and asserted that the present government under chief minister Suvendu Adhikhari has "zero tolerance for corruption."

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"Last time, no match took place. A legendary player—the world's, and my personal favourite player, Lionel Messi was brought in for a Messi affair by the then Trinamool Congress government. The way the Trinamool Congress politicized everything and engaged in corruption was evident," he said.

"Now that a new government is here, this government has zero tolerance for corruption," he added.

Indranil also said that to make sure that there is no black marketing of tickets, technology similar to the one used during the FIFA World Cup is being utilised and QR-code based digital ticketing will be done.

"Along with that, police arrangements have been set up. To monitor everything, top-level IAS officers, top-level IPS officers, the Police DGP, and the Chief Secretary are working together. The Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, is personally monitoring the situation," he said.

"You can understand the level of seriousness, precision, and expertise that we have deployed. Many infrastructure upgrades are being carried out. Seats are being numbered to prevent any chaos or black marketing. At the same time, we are working on installing two main digital screens so people get a World Cup-like experience. Even the turf has been upgraded to meet international FIFA World Cup standards for this match," he said.

He said that the upgrade is not about the four or five matches taking part as a part of the FIFA international break, but rather government's long-term vision for the football-crazy state.

"We are working with the vision in mind that our players will one day play in the World Cup wearing the 'Men in Blue' Indian jersey. Long-term collaborations and decisions are being made—from infrastructure upgrades to player nurturing and academies. We are going to witness a sports revolution in this state," he signed off. (ANI)

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