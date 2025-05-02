New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has a simple approach in salvaging their dwindling title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: "win all four remaining games."

Kolkata are strolling in a must-win region, a result of their scratchy campaign so far. With nine points out of 10 fixtures, the Knight Riders need to make it four wins out of their remaining four and hope that other results fall in their favour.

For Rahane, giving their best and focusing on what they can control is all that matters. He feels that if they deliver their best in the remaining fixtures, the qualification will take care of itself.

Advertisement

"It's simple, we need to win all four of our remaining games. We're not thinking about what other teams are doing or how the points table looks. We've been in this situation before, so the focus is only on what we can control," Rahane said on the Star Sports Press Room.

"If we give our best in every match,Qualification will take care of itself if...: Rahane makes honest admission about KKR's top-four chances. Our first goal is to reach the playoffs. The way we played against Delhi as a unit, that's the kind of performance we want to carry forward. We're not concerned with who's winning or losing elsewhere we're staying in our lane," he added.

Advertisement

Kolkata will play its next two games at home, which would be a double-edged sword for them. While the home fans serve as an advantage for the hosts, their record in the 18th edition has been abysmal.

In their five home fixtures, the Knight Riders have a solitary victory, lost three, and had the last game ruled out by persistent rain.

Their opponents will be Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, two sides that have crashed out of the playoff race following their shambolic run in the group stage. Even though both sides have no cause to fight for, Rahane still classifies both sides as "dangerous".

"The next two games at home -- against RR and CSK -- are crucial. Even though they're out of the playoff race, they're still dangerous because they've got nothing to lose. Teams like that often play with freedom, so it's important for us to show up with the right mindset and attitude, focus on that day, and give it everything to win," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)