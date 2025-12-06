DT
PT
Home / Sports / "Quality will always shine through": Ashwin praises Prasidh Krishna after 4-wicket haul against SA in Visakhapatnam

"Quality will always shine through": Ashwin praises Prasidh Krishna after 4-wicket haul against SA in Visakhapatnam

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin praised the Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna for his performance in the third India vs South Africa ODI at Visakhapatnam, saying that he will start delivering more consistently "once he gets a better understanding of his awareness."

Prasidh Krishna delivered a spell of high-class pace bowling with a four-wicket haul (4/66) that proved instrumental in restricting South Africa to a manageable total of 270 despite a promising start.

Notably, Prasidh had an expensive outing in the second ODI, which India lost to South Africa by four wickets. He went for 85 runs in 8.2 overs, claiming two wickets, as South Africa chased down the target of 359 successfully.

Taking to X, Ashwin said that although it's easy to judge players after bad days, Prasidh showed his quality. He noted that improving his awareness will help him become more consistent.

"Prasidh showing the quality he possesses, it's always easy to write people off when they have bad days, but given a good run, quality will always shine through. Once he gets a better understanding of his awareness, run up tempo and triggers, he will start delivering more consistently at this level. Kuldeep excellent too," Ashwin wrote in an X post.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also praised the Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna for his performance in the Visakhapatnam match, hailing the bowler as an "X factor".

"This is exactly Why i was backing Prasidh Krishna to play. He has that X factor. 3 crucial wickets. Well done," Pathan wrote in an X post.

While Prasidh conceded 27 runs in his opening two overs, he claimed his first wicket by removing a dangerous-looking Matthew Breetzke (24) in the 29th over of the first innings. Then he removed Aiden Markram (1) in the same over. The Indian pacer also sent packing the centurion Quinton de Kock (106) and ended the innings for India by cleaning up South Africa's tail-ender Ottneil Baartman. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

